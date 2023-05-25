Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DHHS offers safety tips for summer fun

Grilling cook out bbq generic
Grilling cook out bbq generic(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With summer just around the corner, the Department of Health and Human Services is providing tips for staying safe near water or the grill.

Dr. Susan Kansagra, the NCDHHS Director of Public Health, said that drowning deaths are the leading death for young kids, and offered the following guidelines while at the beach or pool:

  • Put down your phones: Monitor children at all times around pools and any body of water. Unlike the flailing depicted on television, a drowning child is more likely to slip silently underwater, which can be barely noticeable until it is too late.
  • Keep pools secure: Close and lock or latch gates or doors every time they are not being used. Never prop a gate or door open and do not remove or lock ladders when aboveground pools are not in use.
  • Know the water conditions: Be aware of potential hazards such as strong currents, undertows or sudden changes in water depth.
  • Stay out of the water if you are sick with diarrhea.

Kansagra also offered the following guidelines for preventing food-borne illnesses while grilling:

  • Practice hand hygiene: Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw food or using the grill.
  • Separate raw and cooked food: Keep raw meats, poultry and seafood separate from cooked foods and ready-to-eat items to prevent the spread of bacteria.
  • Cook food thoroughly: Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to the appropriate internal temperature, eliminating any harmful bacteria present.
  • Store leftovers properly: Refrigerate or freeze leftover food promptly to prevent bacterial growth. Consume or discard leftovers within three to four days.
  • Clean and sanitize: Thoroughly clean grill surfaces and utensils before and after each use to prevent cross-contamination and the growth of harmful bacteria.

“We want everyone in North Carolina to have a safe and healthy summer,” Dr. Kansagra said. “By following these guidelines for safe swimming and grilling, we can reduce the risk of accidents, illnesses and foodborne infections.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamel Arrington arrested in shooting near J.H. Rose
UPDATE: One person charged in connection with shooting outside J.H. Rose High School
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Christa Robinson
DEPUTIES: Woman found with drugs in bra & shorts
The county's EMS director and deputy director both resigned on Tuesday.
Hyde County EMS director, deputy director quitting over low pay, funding issues
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Latest News

Onslow County deputies today released photos of the May 18th theft of over $1,000 in...
DO YOU KNOW US? Couple wanted for tobacco store theft
There Ought to be a Law
Winterville author addresses complex topics in children’s books
After controversial comments, Rep. Kidwell and other lawmaker resign from GOP leadership
POLICE: 20-year-old man charged for Elizabeth City murder
Kinston man shot and killed overnight; councilman calling for change