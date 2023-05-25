Ayden man accused of exposing himself to Taco Bell employees & customers

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Ayden man is accused of exposing himself to people at one Eastern Carolina Taco Bell.

Kinston police have charged Blake Lee with felony indecent exposure.

Police say it happened Wednesday at the West Vernon Avenue location. Victims included employees and customers which included a child.

After getting a description of the man, they searched the area and found Lee.

The 24-year-old man was also jailed on two orders for arrest that were unrelated to the indecent exposure, police said.

