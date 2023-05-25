Advertise With Us
After controversial comments, Rep. Kidwell and other lawmaker resign from GOP leadership

Rep. Keith Kidwell
Rep. Keith Kidwell(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Two Republican lawmakers have resigned from their leadership positions in the state House of Representatives — moves that come days after each made controversial statements targeting Democratic lawmakers during floor debates.

WRAL reports that during a brief announcement on the House floor Thursday, Rep. John Bell, the GOP majority leader in the chamber, said Rep. Keith Kidwell, of Beaufort County, and Rep. Jeffrey McNeely, of Iredell County, resigned from their positions within GOP leadership. They have not resigned from the legislature.

Kidwell is in his third term in the House and had been a deputy majority whip.

During debate over the state’s new abortion restrictions last week, Kidwell had remarked that a lawmaker who spoke about getting an abortion had perhaps been raised in the Church of Satan. In a separate debate over school vouchers, McNeely had questioned whether a Black lawmaker would have gotten into Harvard had he not been a minority and an athlete.

Neither lawmaker immediately responded to requests for comment.

“As elected officials, we must serve by example and be accountable for our actions, especially as leaders in the caucus,” Bell said in a statement issued after the announcement. “While apologies have been made and accepted, we believe this is an appropriate action and step forward. The House Republican Caucus remains united as we work towards our shared goals this legislative session.”

