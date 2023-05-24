Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain and Wind Late Friday into Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers and sprinkles will fizzle out this evening after sunset. It’ll be a cool night with most in the 50s. Inland areas could drop into the low 50s. Thursday looks a little drier but still breezy and cool.

Most of our active weather Memorial Day weekend comes late Friday into Saturday. The National Hurricane Center is watching the coastal low for any tropical development but isn’t expected to develop into a depression or storm. We don’t either despite warm waters off the coast. Rain starts to push in a little more throughout Friday. Rain chances inland are much lower than directly on the coast. 0.25-0.5″ possible for coastal areas before rain chances rise for everyone Friday night. Widespread rain and cool temperatures are expected on Saturday. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph inland with gusts up to 45 mph along the Crystal Coast. Wind gusts up to around 50 mph are possible across the Outer Banks Friday and Saturday.

Chances look scattered rather than widespread but rain will linger into Sunday and Memorial Day. Even if we see stretches of dry weather, rip current risk remains very high for all of Memorial Day Weekend.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.