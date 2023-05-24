Advertise With Us
‘We’re devastated’: Car crashes through hair salon

An Infiniti sedan crashed through a hair salon early Wednesday morning. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A hair salon in Chalmette, Louisiana, is one of several businesses turning away customers after a car sped through the building early Wednesday morning.

Building owners are working on patching the gaping hole left by an Infiniti sedan after the car crashed through the Angel & Co. Hair Salon around 2 a.m.

First responders rushed to the scene to remove the car, but the damage had been done.

The crash broke a water line, which flooded the hair salon, and it broke a cooler in the neighboring convenience store.

Now business owners are trying to stay hopeful as they plan on rebuilding.

“We’re devastated,” said Angel & Co. business owner Angel Everhardt. “I had appointments on the book today, and for the whole week. So, we’re trying to figure out what to do because the building’s condemned, at least this part of it is.”

The condition of the driver was not readily available.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

