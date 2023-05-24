WEATHER WEDNESDAY: What is La Niña & El Niño?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A viewer sent WITN the following question: What is La Niña & El Niño?

And now, the WITN WEATHER TEAM has you covered...

First, La Niña:

STEP #1: The trade winds in the Pacific Ocean usually blow from east to west. These same trade winds push the warm surface waters from South America to the west towards Asia.

La Niña 1 (WITN)

STEP #2: But during some years, the trade winds may be stronger than usual which causes cooler water to surface in the Eastern Pacific.

La Niña 2 (La Niña 2)

La Niña 3 (WITN)

STEP #3: This change in wind pattern will particularly change the wintertime pattern during La Niña making many parts of the United States cooler and dryer than usual.

La Niña 4 (WITN)

Second, El Niño:

STEP #1: The trade winds in the Pacific Ocean usually blow from east to west. These same trade winds push the warm surface waters from South America to the west towards Asia.

El Niño 1 (WITN)

STEP #2: But during some years, the trade winds may weaken which pushes warmer water off the coasts of South America.

El Niño 2 (WITN)

El Niño 3 (WITN)

STEP #3: This change in wind pattern will particularly change the wintertime pattern during El Niño making many parts of the United States warmer and wetter than usual.

El Niño 4 (WITN)

If you have a WEATHER QUESTION that you would like answered in next week’s “Weather Wednesday” please contact our First Alert Forecaster, Natalie Parsons either by email at natalie.parsons@witn.com or via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.