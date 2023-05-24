Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Two shot, one struck by vehicle in Ayden

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two women were shot and another one was struck by a vehicle in Ayden this past Saturday night.

According to Ayden police, they were called to a disturbance at a home on Third Street shortly before 8:30 pm after someone said that a gun had been fired.

When they got to the home, police say they found a woman there that had been hit by a vehicle and were told that two other women had been shot at the home but that they had already left.

Police said they have gotten warrants for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on Shakayla Hampton, 20, of Greenville, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill as well as two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property on Jayquan Brown, 20 and Jaymale Brown, 19, both of Ayden.

The Ayden Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the shooting or where to find the three people with warrants to please call 252-481-5844.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Michael Dixon
Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman

Latest News

Sand blows across Highway 12 on Pea Island.
High winds send sand across Highway 12 on Pea Island
Christopher Thomas
Craven County man held on $1 million bond for child porn counts
The fire began on April 19th.
Great Lakes Fire size recalculated to 32,156 acres
The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
Police questioning four people after shooting next to J.H. Rose High School