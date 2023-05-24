Two shot, one struck by vehicle in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say two women were shot and another one was struck by a vehicle in Ayden this past Saturday night.

According to Ayden police, they were called to a disturbance at a home on Third Street shortly before 8:30 pm after someone said that a gun had been fired.

When they got to the home, police say they found a woman there that had been hit by a vehicle and were told that two other women had been shot at the home but that they had already left.

Police said they have gotten warrants for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on Shakayla Hampton, 20, of Greenville, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill as well as two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property on Jayquan Brown, 20 and Jaymale Brown, 19, both of Ayden.

The Ayden Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the shooting or where to find the three people with warrants to please call 252-481-5844.

