Town Common set to welcome The Band of Oz

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town Common in Greenville is set to host one of the longest-running beach music bands in the Carolinas this Thursday as the Concert on the Common series welcomes The Band of Oz.

According to the band’s website, the group not only plays beach music but also a lot of familiar pop and soul music from over the years.

“We wanted a beach music band to lead us into Memorial Day Weekend to set the tone for a fun weekend for everyone”, said promoter Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton. “The Band of Oz strikes the perfect tone for this week’s show”.

The show is scheduled to begin at 6 pm and promoters say there will be several food trucks available on First Street. Beer and wine will also be available to purchase as well.

According to promoters, pets are welcome to attend the concert, but outside coolers are not allowed.

Street parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of 4th and Cotanche Streets. Parking is also allowed in the ECU lots along Reade Street.

Other bands on the series schedule this summer include:

June 8 – Landslide (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)

June 22 – Motown Legacy Revue

June 29 – The Embers (Featuring Craig Woolard)

July 13 – Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band)

