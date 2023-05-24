Tisdale House rolls to new address tonight

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The owner of a historic property in the east says the home is moving to its new spot tonight.

Daniel Tower is the new owner of the old Tisdale House in New Bern. He says the Tisedale House has “left its foundation and rolls at 7:30 p.m.” to its new address.

Tower plans to relocate the home to the corner of Rhem Avenue and First Street in New Bern.

He says he has a background in restoring historic houses and says he spent several years doing historic renovations on homes in Raleigh.

The historic house in New Bern is moving to its new location to become a private residence. (WITN News)

Tower says they plan to make the home bilateral and extend the porch completely around the house.

