Teacher of the Week: Chad Cannon
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chad Cannon is an automotive teacher at Farmville Central High School in Pitt County.

Cannon had an unusual path to becoming an automotive teacher. He did not study a career in education but had experience as an automotive technician in different dealerships and businesses over almost thirty years.

The Ayden native was rounding out his career as a technician and got a phone call out of the blue one day from a friend asking if he wanted to teach Automotive at a Pitt County high school.

“My initial response was no!” said Cannon.

However, after consideration, an interview, and a job offer, Cannon becomes the automotive instructor at Farmville Central High School.

He’s rounding out his seventh year of teaching high schoolers and says it’s been quite the journey.

“It was a struggle in the beginning because I was doing a job that I had never done before, and I was dealing with students from all walks of life as well,” said Cannon.

He says he is glad he stuck with the position as Cannon says he is receiving the highest final exam scores in Pitt County as well as graduating students with credentials for the S/P2 program as well as ASE student level certifications for brakes.

