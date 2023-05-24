Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for...
Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.(Tim Evanson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

  • Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

  • Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

  • The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

  • DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

  • Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Michael Dixon
Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman

Latest News

Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, his artist liaison, Spencer...
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
J.H. Rose High School put on lockdown after shooting near football field
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers