Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild through Thursday, Rain Showers Increasing into Memorial Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cloud cover over eastern NC will gradually increase over the next several days thanks to an area of low pressure that currently sits off the coast of Jacksonville, FL. Despite the increasing clouds most areas will stay dry through Thursday, with just a stray sprinkle along the coast. Rain will eventually move inland by the weekend as the low pressure system slides over Eastern NC. Everyone should expect periods of rain this coming weekend, and while that could spoil some Memorial Day plans, we will avoid severe storms. Rainfall totals along the coast will likely range between 0.25″ to 0.50″ on Friday before more widespread showers build in over the weekend with many areas seeing 1-2″ rain totals over the weekend.

Temperatures over the next few days will feel the influence of northeasterly winds, keeping us below average. Highs will reach the mid 70s today, Wednesday and Thursday before falling to the low 70s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend, which will help keep our humidity low despite the approaching start to meteorological summer (June 1st). Wind speeds will be elevated thanks to the position of a high pressure system to our west and the low to our south. Daytime sustained winds will likely range between 10 to 15 mph for inland communities while the coast sees a 15 to 20 mph range.

Rain will linger beyond Saturday into Sunday and Memorial Day. The showers will gradually taper off as we head into next week, but those itching for dry weather and sunny skies will be out of luck for the next seven days.

