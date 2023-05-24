Advertise With Us
Popovich delivers walk-off hit for J.H. Rose in game one of the east regional baseball finals

North Duplin softball falls in game one in 1A East
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team got up early, trailed, and eventually walked off with a single by Alex Popovich in the eight to a 5-4 win over Southern Lee on Tuesday night in Greenville.

It was the first game in the best-of-three east regional finals series.

The Rampants got a solid start from Hugh Collins and strong relief from Davis Hathaway to close the final frames.

Mitch Jones drove in the game-tying run with a single in the 5th.

Popovich singled through the right side in the 8th and Wyatt Fagundas came around to score from second as the ball popped out of the catchers glove to lift Rose to victory.

Game two is on Thursday night at 6 PM at Southern Lee high school in Sanford.

The last high school softball team standing in the WITN area is North Duplin. The Rebels fell to East Columbus 9-5 in game one of the 1A east region finals series. There were a number of homers in the game.

Game two is Thursday at East Columbus.

