Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported. (Justin Vellucci/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student shot and killed another student early Wednesday outside a school in Pittsburgh, authorities said. The alleged shooter was soon captured after a foot chase.

The ages of the students involved were not immediately clear. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12.

It wasn’t immediately clear what spurred the shooting, which The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said happened around 7:25 a.m. on the steps outside of the school. No other injuries were reported, and police said they found a gun at the scene.

The names of the victim and the shooter have not been released, but police said both attended the school and were younger than 18. Authorities said the wounded student was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Pittsburgh Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said during a news conference at the school. He said the victim was killed as he was walking into the school.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students and staff witnessed the shooting. Maria Montano, a city spokeswoman, said most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building.

Students who were already in the school were kept in the building. Classes there were canceled for the day following the shooting.

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina
Kareem Felton
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Michael Dixon
Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman

Latest News

Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California, his artist liaison, Spencer...
Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy says he’s sending GOP negotiators to White House to finish out debt talks, sides ‘still far apart’
The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
J.H. Rose High School put on lockdown after shooting near football field
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ...
Target pulls some LGBTQ+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers