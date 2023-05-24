POLICE: Stray bullet sends one to the hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was sent to the hospital Tuesday after she was struck by a stray bullet.

According to Washington police, officers were sent to 7th Street shortly after 6 pm when someone called about hearing gunfire from the basketball courts.

When officers arrived they said that they stopped one vehicle that tried to run away from the area. Beaufort County deputies also were able to stop several people who were trying to run away on foot as well.

Within minutes of police responding to the basketball courts, paramedics were sent to the Festival Park area which is five blocks to the south of the basketball courts.

When EMS arrived at Festival Park they said they found a woman that had been shot with what they called a stray bullet.

She was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington police are still investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.