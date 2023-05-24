NOAA determines Eastern U.S. is warmer than expected for 2023

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NOAA releases a new outlook stating that the Eastern U.S. is warmer than expected for January through April 2023.

The report says that seven states including North Carolina have recorded the “warmest” temperatures and another 21-states record temperatures that are “much above average.”

STATEWIDE AVERAGE TEMPERATURE RANKS (COURTESY: NOAA) (WITN)

Accord to the report, temperatures were listed as “above average” across parts of eastern U.S. with “near-” to “below-average” temperatures from the northern Plains to the West Coast.

From January–April, states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida each had their warmest period on record.

The second warmest states include New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, West Virginia and South Carolina.

An addition 14-states have been ranked as having their “warmest 10 year-to-date periods” on record.

Nevada and California also were ranked as the 17th coldest on record for the same four-month period.

The NOAA says the “average temperature of the contiguous U.S. in April was 51.4°F, which is 0.3°F above average, ranking in the middle third of the 129-year record” and adds that “April precipitation for the contiguous U.S. was 2.40 inches, 0.12 inch below average, ranking in the middle third of the historical record.”

In addition to being deemed one of the warmest states from January to April 2023, North Carolina was also ranked eighth on the list for having the wettest April on record.

