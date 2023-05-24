Advertise With Us
Megamillions 5-23-23

Megamillions for May, 23 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina

Latest News

NCEL 05-23-2023
Longtime Pitt County animal adoption advocate dies
Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death