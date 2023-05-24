Marines and NATO allies participate in joint military training

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - European allies from France, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, the UK, and Sweden had a joint operations training with European Allies and partners in Exercise Burmese Chase.

The annual joint training exercise includes controlling joint fires, small boat training, infantry immersion, and other missions for combined arms operations.

Burmese Chase is a way to better prepare the US and partnered nations to work together against future threats.

The focus this year was radio and digital inter-operationality. Where all nations involved work to communicate firing missions effectively through their different forms of communications; ultimately building relationships with these partnering countries.

“Particular to this day we showcased the ground combat element so you’ll see indirect fire support from mortars here you’ll have artillery from the 10th marine sportiness exercise as well,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Golike.

The Norwegian Army also joined the Marines for the second year and Captain Jostein Knaplund told WITN, “Trust between our units between the countries is essential, and when we your guys come over to Norway for the winter training for your guys to come with us and be able to trust us as the instructors to survive in winter time and for us to come over here and do live fire exercise with live rounds that’s absolutely essential.”

Finland recently joined NATO, and Exercise Burmese Chase was one of their first major joint exercises with its NATO allies and partners.

