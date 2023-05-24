Longtime Pitt County animal adoption advocate dies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime Eastern Carolina animal advocate and regular guest on WITN has passed away.

Bobbie Parsons, 90, died this past Sunday.

Parsons started the Pitt County Humane Society in her home in 1978.

She wasn’t done there though. In 2002 she founded the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter or Pitt Friends as it is fondly known.

Pitt Friends helps with fostering animals out of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Parsons was well known at WITN appearing frequently over the years on different newscasts with a different four-legged friend looking for a good home.

We know firsthand that many animal lives were saved through her efforts at promoting shelter adoption.

