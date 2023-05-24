Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Longtime Pitt County animal adoption advocate dies

Bobbie Parsons
Bobbie Parsons(Wilkerson Funeral Home)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime Eastern Carolina animal advocate and regular guest on WITN has passed away.

Bobbie Parsons, 90, died this past Sunday.

Parsons started the Pitt County Humane Society in her home in 1978.

She wasn’t done there though. In 2002 she founded the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter or Pitt Friends as it is fondly known.

Pitt Friends helps with fostering animals out of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Parsons was well known at WITN appearing frequently over the years on different newscasts with a different four-legged friend looking for a good home.

We know firsthand that many animal lives were saved through her efforts at promoting shelter adoption.

You can read more about Parsons’ life and legacy here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina

Latest News

The Band of Oz
Town Common set to welcome The Band of Oz
ECU Health hosts 11th Mental Health Expo
Carteret County man turns $10 scratch-off ticket into $1M
Deputies would like to speak to the person in this photo
LENOIR COUNTY DEPUTIES: Person sought for fraudulent activity