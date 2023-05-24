Advertise With Us
Jacksonville Police need help to identify fraud suspect

Can you help Jacksonville police identify this man?
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed fraud at a local movie theater.

Police say the man, shown in the pictures, committed the fraud on May 21 at the AMC Classic Theater at 1000 Kalli Drive.

If you know the identity of this man please contact Jacksonville Police Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

