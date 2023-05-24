Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville woman has been charged with murder after a man died from a drug overdose.

The sheriff’s office charged 39-year-old Abbie Gomez with second degree murder in the December 2021 death of 38-year-old Scott Isley.

Investigators responded to 3450 Frog Level Road where Isley was pronounced dead.

They say the investigation determined he died from multi-drug toxicity and that Gomez was one of the individuals who provided Isley with the illegal drugs.

Gomez is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

The sheriff’s office says it expects to make an additional arrest.

