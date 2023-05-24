Advertise With Us
Diamond Baseball Holdings confirms its minor league baseball team is leaving Kinston

(Charleston RiverDogs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The company that bought the Down East Wood Ducks confirms that it is moving its minor league team to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Diamond Baseball Holdings said the plan is for the Texas Rangers affiliate to stay in Kinston for the rest of this season and next season and then move to Spartanburg in the 2025 season.

The Rangers brought the Wood Ducks to Grainger Stadium in 2017, after the city had been without a minor league team for six years.

There had been some confusion since yesterday’s announcement that the Rangers had sold the team as to whether Kinston would continue to have a minor league team.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the Wood Ducks name will remain in the city. “The name and the branding of the team will remain in Kinston! Whether it’s minor league or Wood Bat,” Hardy told WITN on Tuesday.

