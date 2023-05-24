Advertise With Us
Death investigation underway in Carteret County

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Carteret County are treating the death of a 57-year-old woman as a homicide.

Lee Ann Gallagher was found dead Sunday in her home on Whitehurst Drive in the Straits community.

Deputies say an autopsy on Gallagher’s body is scheduled for Friday in Greenville to determine how she died.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO or the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400.

