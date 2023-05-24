Advertise With Us
Craven County man held on $1 million bond for child porn counts

Christopher Thomas
Christopher Thomas(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is under a $1 million bond on child porn charges.

Craven County deputies on Tuesday charged Christopher Thomas with five felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The man’s home on Old Vanceboro Road was raided on Tuesday after deputies received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Deputies say their investigation showed that the 34-year-old Thomas was responsible for distributing multiple files with child pornography.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

