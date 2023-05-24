Bridge connecting Chocowinity & Washington delays opening

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge in Eastern Carolina is postponing its opening to commuters.

Keith Kidwell announced the Chocowinity Bridge opening has been delayed by about two weeks. This bridge connects Washington and Chocowinity.

Kidwell and the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it’s because of equipment and technical difficulties.

Drivers have been using U.S. 17 and U.S. 264 to travel between Washington and Chocowinity.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.