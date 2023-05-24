Advertise With Us
Arrest made in connection with Washington park shooting

Xavier Marsh has been charged with possession with intent to sell/distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of park, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.(Washington police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said a shooting Tuesday night at one Washington park ended up wounding a woman in another city park, some five blocks away.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a small park at John Small Avenue and East Fifth Street.

Police said the middle-aged woman who was at Festival Park was shot in the leg by the stray bullet.

The shooting took place after a disagreement during a basketball game between two groups, police said.

They have made one arrest in the case on drug and gun charges.

Xavier Marsh has been charged with possession with intent to sell/distribution of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of park, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said they recovered a half-pound of marijuana and six guns, one of which was stolen.

The 23-year-old Fayetteville man is jailed on a $100,000 secured bond and police said further charges will be coming.

