Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

U.S. Marines in Estonia save local civilian

The three Marines are stationed at Camp Lejeune.
The three Marines are stationed at Camp Lejeune.(U.S. Marine Corps)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - An Estonian man who began choking at a local eatery found out how handy it is to have a few good men around.

According to the United States Navy, three United States Marines entered the restaurant to have lunch and found the man in distress in a nearby booth.

Lance Cpl. Colton Allen, Lance Cpl. Christopher Butemeyer, and Lance Cpl. Aiden Morey are part of a Marine Corps task force that is deployed to Estonia as part of a training exercise.

The three men noticed the man who appeared to be unconscious and had turned noticeably blue.

According to the three Marines, they worked together utilizing tactical combat casualty care procedures to clear the man’s airway and help him regain consciousness.

“I wasn’t sure how I felt, but the training just kicked in. We did everything in our power to keep him alive until the emergency personnel arrived. It was a sigh of relief when we learned that we helped save him,” Allen said.

Paramedics at the scene said if the Marines hadn’t intervened, the man would have died.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
WITN First Alert Weather
National Hurricane Center watching the first tropical wave of 2023
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage

Latest News

Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina
The shooting happened here Monday morning.
Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain approaches the coast Wednesday ahead of weekend showers
Pictured from left to right: Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor.
Pamlico deputies say two adults arrested for stealing AC units