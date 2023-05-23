Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina

Down East Wood Ducks Generic
Down East Wood Ducks Generic(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina could be losing its minor league baseball team.

The Texas Rangers announced this morning that they are selling the Down East Wood Ducks to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The team will move to Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to city officials there. The city’s communication manager, Christopher George, confirms to WITN that Spartanburg will build a 3,500-seat stadium for the new team. It is expected to relocate as soon as the 2025 season.

The Rangers brought the Wood Ducks to Kinston’s Grainger Stadium in 2017, after the city had been without a minor league team for six years.

There had been widespread speculation on the sale which is expected to be finalized later today.

A news release says the team will keep its current management and remain a Rangers affiliate.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy this morning told WITN that the team will remain in Kinston after the sale, noting that the city’s lease with the Wood Ducks runs until 2031.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

Dixon girls soccer advances in state playoffs
Dixon shuts out Western Alamance to advance in 3A state girls soccer playoffs
ECU baseball walks off in game one
AAC Baseball tournament starts on Tuesday in Florida
he Florida Panthers surround goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky following the team's win 3-2 win over...
Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers top Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 lead in East final
Dixon shuts out Western Alamance to advance in 3A state girls soccer playoffs