Spartanburg says Down East Wood Ducks moving to South Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina could be losing its minor league baseball team.

The Texas Rangers announced this morning that they are selling the Down East Wood Ducks to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The team will move to Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to city officials there. The city’s communication manager, Christopher George, confirms to WITN that Spartanburg will build a 3,500-seat stadium for the new team. It is expected to relocate as soon as the 2025 season.

The Rangers brought the Wood Ducks to Kinston’s Grainger Stadium in 2017, after the city had been without a minor league team for six years.

There had been widespread speculation on the sale which is expected to be finalized later today.

A news release says the team will keep its current management and remain a Rangers affiliate.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy this morning told WITN that the team will remain in Kinston after the sale, noting that the city’s lease with the Wood Ducks runs until 2031.

