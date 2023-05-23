State troopers looking for Pitt County driver after chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say they and police officers are searching for a suspect who drove away from troopers overnight.

State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Rico Stevens says a trooper was attempting to pull a driver over for speeding. He says the driver didn’t stop, and it started a short chase.

Stevens said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, and says they haven’t found the driver.

Greenville Police officers were also helped with the search. They told WITN’s Justin Lundy someone was “on the loose” in the area of Eastgate Village around midnight Tuesday.

Police could be seen searching with a K9, as well as going door to door throughout the Moseley Drive complex.

Other witnesses reported seeing three police vehicles rushing down Greenville Boulevard with their lights on earlier that night.

We are still waiting for more information.

