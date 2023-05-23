Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

State troopers looking for Pitt County driver after chase

The event will be held at the Forum in Salisbury on Tuesday.
The event will be held at the Forum in Salisbury on Tuesday.(WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team, Courtney Bunting and Justin Lundy
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say they and police officers are searching for a suspect who drove away from troopers overnight.

State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Rico Stevens says a trooper was attempting to pull a driver over for speeding. He says the driver didn’t stop, and it started a short chase.

Stevens said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, and says they haven’t found the driver.

Greenville Police officers were also helped with the search. They told WITN’s Justin Lundy someone was “on the loose” in the area of Eastgate Village around midnight Tuesday.

Police could be seen searching with a K9, as well as going door to door throughout the Moseley Drive complex.

Other witnesses reported seeing three police vehicles rushing down Greenville Boulevard with their lights on earlier that night.

We are still waiting for more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

Michael Dixon
Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman
Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Kinston police say they arrested Corbitt for breaking and entering, and larceny.
Kinston police say they arrested Snow Hill man for breaking and entering
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another nice one Tuesday; rain chances increasing late week