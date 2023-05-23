Advertise With Us
State Highway Patrol launches “Click It or Ticket” campaign

The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Justin Lundy
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and local law enforcement officials are already beginning to crack down on speeders and those who don’t buckle up behind the wheel.

Before you hit the beach Sergeant Brad Taylor says it’s always good to plan how to get there safely.

“North Carolina experiences a heavy volume of traffic during this time period. Obviously, we have a lot of beaches. We expect a lot of tourism. We have a lot of people on the roadways and we want to make sure they obey the laws.

The state highway patrol is launching its “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Since 1993, 11,000 North Carolinians lost their lives because they didn’t buckle up, and just this year alone according to Sergeant Brad Taylor, Pitt, and Martin Counties have had nine fatal crashes

“Out of those nine fatal wrecks, four of them were unrestrained,” Taylor said.

U.S 70 near James City is a popular road to take to the beach and with the construction underway.

According to a spokesperson for the NCDOT, the construction in James City will be put on pause during the holiday weekend.

Construction on Highway 70 in James City will be put on pause 6 am this Friday through 7 pm Tuesday.

The click-it-or-ticket campaign runs from today through June 4.

