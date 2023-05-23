Sports Spotlight: Grooms brings new group of Dixon soccer defenders together through experience being the new kid in town

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA state girls soccer playoffs continued Monday night with round three. For the third straight round the Dixon Bulldogs earned a shutout win. In the middle of it all is sophomore defensive back Kaitlyn Grooms. We feature her in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I moved here freshman year,” says Dixon sophomore defensive back Kaitlyn Grooms.

When you are a daughter of a Navy Chaplain like Dixon sophomore Kaitlyn Grooms it means moving a lot.

“Getting to know people,” says Grooms, “It is hard because people grow up around each other and have chemistry.”

And it also means making new connections quickly.

“Sports helps a lot. So, soccer has always been my way of connecting,” says Grooms, “It comes naturally for me to make friends. Moving around gets easier.”

The defensive back just joined the Dixon high program last year after moving from Illinois and is the only returner from last seasons team defensively.

“New keeper, new outside back, new center back, Kaitlyn moved from outside back to center back and another new outside back,” says Dixon head coach Josh King, “There were all types of new pieces. It didn’t take them long to gel and start playing well.”

Grooms has brought the defensive group together. they have put up 17 shutouts this season.

“Running things in the back. Very verbal with her teammates,” says King, “Always sees the field really well and knows how to position them in the right place.”

“I am very proud of that. That was my goal. No one score,” says Grooms, “I would rather break something than have some one score on me. I can’t handle it.”

It’s the mentality of the team.

“When we are playing at home, if it says 0 under guest we can’t lose the game,” says King.

Dixon advanced to the state fourth round on Monday night with a 1-0 win over Western Alamance. They are only a few seasons into playing at the 3A level.

“It has been exciting,” says Grooms, “I love it. Just the thrill of it, the excitement, getting hyped.”

With kaitlyn and her defensive group playing so well they hope to hang a few more zeros the next few games...

“I want to go all the way,” says Grooms, “I want to go to state playoffs. I want to win it all.”

...and leave their stamp on this stop in her journey. She certainly

“Is a fun girl. She’s funny and quirky. But she’s hard-nosed,” says King, “Means a lot to have players on the field who can take those young girls in and help teach them what we expect.”

