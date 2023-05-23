Pitt County Students signing with Tradesformers today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today will feature a different kind of signing day for young people in the east.

Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented Pitt County Schools students with trades in the local area will conduct its annual signing day.

Around 25 students will participate and the event will be attended by their parents and community partners.

The students will gain on-the-job training and related classroom instruction while earning a base pay rate.

The event takes place at the Kathy Taft Center in Greenville at 4:15 p.m.

