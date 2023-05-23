Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County man remains behind bars after a violent domestic assault that sent a woman to the hospital.

Michael Dixon was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say the assault happened on May 9th on King Drive, outside of Greenville.

The victim had been hit “with a blunt metal object” several times, deputies say. The man is also accused of choking the woman, as well as punching, kicking, and striking her with a pistol. She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for her injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies say they began a manhunt for the 38-year-old Dixon who surrendered at the Pitt County jail on Friday. He’s being held on a $566,000 secured bond.

