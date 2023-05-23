Pamlico deputies say two adults arrested for stealing AC units

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies arrested two adults they say stole residential and commercial air condition units.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says they charged Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor individually with 14 counts of felony injury to the property to obtain nonferrous metals and 14 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The Oriental natives broke into over 12 different units over the last month, according to deputies.

Forty-year-old Minor and 37-year-old Raynor are both in the Pamlico County jail under $100,000 secured bonds.

