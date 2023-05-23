Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pamlico deputies say two adults arrested for stealing AC units

Pictured from left to right: Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor.
Pictured from left to right: Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor.(Pamlico County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies arrested two adults they say stole residential and commercial air condition units.

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says they charged Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor individually with 14 counts of felony injury to the property to obtain nonferrous metals and 14 counts of misdemeanor larceny.

The Oriental natives broke into over 12 different units over the last month, according to deputies.

Forty-year-old Minor and 37-year-old Raynor are both in the Pamlico County jail under $100,000 secured bonds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

Troopers are still looking for the driver.
State troopers looking for Pitt County driver after chase
Michael Dixon
Pitt County man jailed after violent attack on woman
Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Beaufort County shooting
Kinston police say they arrested Corbitt for breaking and entering, and larceny.
Kinston police say they arrested Snow Hill man for breaking and entering