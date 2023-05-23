Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry servicing passengers today

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry will begin its service today.

The ferry will operate between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. It will carry up to 129 passengers on three round trips daily.

One-way fares are $7.50, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children three and under who can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

Reservations are now available online.

