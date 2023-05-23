Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry servicing passengers today

(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry will begin its service today.

The ferry will operate between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. It will carry up to 129 passengers on three round trips daily.

One-way fares are $7.50, with an additional $1 charge for bicycles. Children three and under who can share a seat with an adult can ride for free.

Reservations are now available online.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Washington shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

ECU Health hosting 11th Mental Health Expo today
Pitt County Students signing with Tradesformers today
Marine squadron to be presented “Chesty” Puller Award this afternoon
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another nice one Tuesday; rain chances increasing late week
First Alert Forecast For May 23, 2023