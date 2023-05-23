New Bern Police ask for help finding missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police are asking for help finding 21-year-old Nakyah Knuckles.

Police say Knucles is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 220 pounds and was wearing a white and tan short sleeve striped shirt with horizontal stripes, blue jean shorts, and white tennis shoes.

According to police, she was last seen in the Contentnea Avenue area.

If you have seen Nakyah Knuckles please contact the New Bern Police Department.

