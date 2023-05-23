Marine squadron to be presented “Chesty” Puller Award this afternoon

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday afternoon, a Marine squadron will be given an award for its high performance.

The Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron VMM 266 will receive the Second Marine Expeditionary Force Lieutenant General “Chesty” Puller Award for their sustained superior performance within the small-unit category.

The “Chesty” Puller Award is presented annually to small, medium, and large units that demonstrated superior performance over the past year.

The award ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and will take place at the Marine Corps Air Station in the New River.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.