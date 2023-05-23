Man faces 12 felonies for drugs and guns

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pasquotank County man is being held under a $2.4 million secured bond after he was charged with 12 felonies involving drugs and guns.

Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office say that they raided a home on Glade Rd in Elizabeth City with the SBI and ALE’s assistance.

The raid ended with the arrest of Karem Felton, who deputies say has been supplying Fentanyl to people in Elizabeth City and other areas in Pasquotank County.

According to deputies, Felton has been indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of trafficking opioids and one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl.

In addition to the three Grand Jury indictments, Felton has also been charged with two additional counts of trafficking opioids, one additional possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to store a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Felton is being held at the Albemarle District Jail under a $2,400,000.00 secured bond.

