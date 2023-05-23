LENOIR COUNTY DEPUTIES: Person sought for fraudulent activity

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a person they say is responsible for fraudulent activity of a bank account.

Deputies would like to speak to the person in this photo that they say was taken from an automatic teller machine in Lenoir County on March 20.

If you have information about who this person is, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

