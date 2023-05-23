Kinston police say they arrested Snow Hill man for breaking and entering

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina law enforcement arrested a man they broke into a motor vehicle Sunday.

Kinston Police Department says they arrested Zaire Corbitt and charged him with breaking and entering, and larceny.

Officers say they were called to an active breaking and entering of a vehicle Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. WITN is told the victim was able to give a description of the 20-year-old from Snow Hill, and officers say that’s what led to Corbitt’s arrest.

Corbitt was placed in the Lenior County Jail under a secured bond.

