Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU Health hosting 11th Mental Health Expo today

(wvlt)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health Medical Center will host its 11th annual Mental Health Expo today.

The event will feature dozens of representatives from service organizations who will be available to answer questions and provide information about local mental health and substance use resources.

There will also be multiple presentations covering topics on Narcan use, human trafficking, and the treatment of depression and anxiety.

This is the first time that the expo will be in person since 2019.

The expo is free and open to the public and will take place at noon inside the East Carolina Heart Institute.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Washington shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

CarolinaEast Nurses reflecting on work through the pandemic.
“We’re still here” health professionals reflect at end of public health emergency
Pitt County Alzheimer’s community listening session happening today
Carteret County hosting medication disposal on April 22
Cases of syphilis in North Carolina have been rising in recent years.
Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week: STI cases increase in pandemic’s wake