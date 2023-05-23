ECU Health hosting 11th Mental Health Expo today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health Medical Center will host its 11th annual Mental Health Expo today.

The event will feature dozens of representatives from service organizations who will be available to answer questions and provide information about local mental health and substance use resources.

There will also be multiple presentations covering topics on Narcan use, human trafficking, and the treatment of depression and anxiety.

This is the first time that the expo will be in person since 2019.

The expo is free and open to the public and will take place at noon inside the East Carolina Heart Institute.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.