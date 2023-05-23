ECU baseball falls to South Florida in opening game of AAC Tournament

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (WITN) - The 15th ranked ECU baseball team fell to South Florida 12-11 in 11 innings on Tuesday in their opening game of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

“Our guys did battle back and tie it so we could go to extra innings. But just didn’t do enough,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “Those middle innings our dugout was dead when we were just up 3-2. We just didn’t do enough in those middle innings.”

The Pirates used a big six run 7th inning to make a 9-3 lead after 7. Jacob Starling drove in three runs in the game. Lane Hoover, Josh Moylan, Ryley Johnson and Justin Wilcoxen drove in runs in the inning.

South Florida came all the way back to take the lead after scoring in the 8th and six runs in the 9th. The Pirates trailed 11-9.

Josh Moylan hit a 2-run homer in the 9th sent the game to extra ininngs.

Drew Brutcher drove in the eventual game-winning run in the 11th.

The Pirates will face Cincinnati in the losers bracket on Wednesday at 3 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.