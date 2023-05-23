Dixon shuts out Western Alamance to advance in 3A state girls soccer playoffs

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Dixon girls soccer team advanced past Western Alamance 1-0 on Monday night in the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer state tournament.

The Bulldogs used great defense to get their 17th shutout of the season. Olivia Terry had the lone goal of the game. They will face Eastern Alamance in the fourth round of the tournament on Thursday.

“Our girls knew coming in they were going to have to fight. They were going to have to dig deep. We just reminded them before the game we said look we got 80 minutes of soccer to play. It’s the game you have played a long time,” says Dixon head coach Josh King, “It’s nothing different. It’s a soccer game. But don’t come off this field with any regrets. Leave it all on the field, play our style of soccer, and good things can happen. And they did, and they did.”

Jacksonville also moved on in 3A with an 8-0 win over Williams. The Cardinals will host Wilson Hunt in the fourth round on Thursday night. Hunt beat Wilson Fike 2-0 in their third-round game.

Other area teams saw their season end on Monday night. In 2A, Clinton beat Southwest Onslow 6-1 and Manteo topped East Carteret 11-2.

