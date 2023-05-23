Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Dixon shuts out Western Alamance to advance in 3A state girls soccer playoffs

Jacksonville also moves on with big win
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Dixon girls soccer team advanced past Western Alamance 1-0 on Monday night in the NCHSAA 3A girls soccer state tournament.

The Bulldogs used great defense to get their 17th shutout of the season. Olivia Terry had the lone goal of the game. They will face Eastern Alamance in the fourth round of the tournament on Thursday.

“Our girls knew coming in they were going to have to fight. They were going to have to dig deep. We just reminded them before the game we said look we got 80 minutes of soccer to play. It’s the game you have played a long time,” says Dixon head coach Josh King, “It’s nothing different. It’s a soccer game. But don’t come off this field with any regrets. Leave it all on the field, play our style of soccer, and good things can happen. And they did, and they did.”

Jacksonville also moved on in 3A with an 8-0 win over Williams. The Cardinals will host Wilson Hunt in the fourth round on Thursday night. Hunt beat Wilson Fike 2-0 in their third-round game.

Other area teams saw their season end on Monday night. In 2A, Clinton beat Southwest Onslow 6-1 and Manteo topped East Carteret 11-2.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Washington shooting
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Treybrooke Apartments fire ruled ‘undetermined’; $3-million damage
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
Shooting Investigation
Greenville police say teenage shooting victim’s condition has improved

Latest News

ECU baseball walks off in game one
AAC Baseball tournament starts on Tuesday in Florida
he Florida Panthers surround goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky following the team's win 3-2 win over...
Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers top Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 lead in East final
Dixon shuts out Western Alamance to advance in 3A state girls soccer playoffs
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart celebrates a grand slam in game two.
ECU baseball lands players on All-AAC teams