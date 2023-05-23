Deputies say Beaufort County man’s death was homicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Beaufort County say a man’s death Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Billy Joe Bell was shot to death at his home on Robersonville Road, which is west of Washington.

Deputies were called about a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:30 am Monday morning.

So far, deputies have not released any information on who may have killed Bell or a possible motive.

Records show the 52-year-old man owned Bell Trucking Company in Washington.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.