AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of his plans.

DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to the two people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

