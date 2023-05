AAC Baseball tournament starts on Tuesday in Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA (AAC) - The American Athletic Conference tournament begins on Tuesday. Top seed ECU will meet South Florida. Below is the schedule from the conference.

AAC Baseball Tournament Schedule

“Tuesday, May 23

Game 1: No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 4 UCF | 9 a.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 2: No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 East Carolina | 47 minutes after Game 1 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 3: No. 7 Tulane vs. No. 2 Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 4: No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 3 Wichita State | 47 minutes after Game 3 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser | 3 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser | 47 minutes after Game 5 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Thursday, May 25

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner | 47 minutes after Game 7 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Friday, May 26

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser | 47 minutes after Game 9 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Saturday, May 27

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner | 9 a.m. | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 47 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Game 14: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+ | Live Stats

Sunday, May 28

Game 15: Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNEWS and ESPN+ | Trophy Ceremony on ESPN+ | Live Stats”

