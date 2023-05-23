Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

90% of schools in Pitt County qualify for free school lunches

(Canva)
By Ellie Davis
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Over 11,000 meals are served every day in one school district here in the East, and now many of those will be eaten at little to no cost.

Students in Pitt County will now have access to completely free breakfast and lunch, five days a week, in more than 90% of the schools in the district.

Thirty-five schools in Pitt County are now able to offer free lunches made possible through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), something that will save families hundreds of dollars a year.

“If they eat every day it’s going to be like $450 for a student and then you’ve got breakfast at $1.25 and that’s $225 so if you eat with us all meals you’re looking at around $700 that you’re going to save,” Pitt County Schools Nutrition Director Gretchen Wilson said.

For parents, this will allow them to take a huge sigh of relief, eliminating a big financial burden when it comes to feeding their kids.

“I’ve been a single working mother and it has been challenging getting meals together so good for Pitt County schools I appreciate it, I’ve got little ones, cousins, in school that will capitalize on it” Katina Harris, a Pitt County parent said.

All students were able to eat free during the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year 25 schools in Pitt County were eligible. Now 10 more are able to offer free meals to their students.

“I’m looking forward to this I think it’s going to help out. We’ve got a lot of families that just missed the threshold with the money amount for free or reduced category so I’m excited that we’re able to offer this to the rest of the students in Pitt County” Wilson said.

Students at Chicod, Hope Middle School, and D.H Conley High School will have to pay for both breakfast and lunch unless families qualify for free or reduced meals.

Applications for free or reduced meals will be available in mid-late July.

Lenoir County Schools has also been able to offer free lunches because of Community Eligibility Provision to all schools in the district since 2014, and Beaufort County schools have been approved to offer free meals for the 2023-2024 school year, and the next four years after that.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
State Highway Patrol launches “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Overturned vehicle took out power up and down Memorial Drive Monday evening.
Car accident injures two - takes down power lines on Memorial Drive
Deputies found 52-year-old Billy Joe Bell dead from a gunshot at a Robersonville home.
One killed in Washington shooting
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies