Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain Chances Increasing for Memorial Day Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Still hazy from Western Canada wildfire smoke and it may linger for a few more days. Tonight, clouds begin to increase and the next few days look mostly cloudy. It’ll be cool again as overnight lows drop down into the 50s. 90s still aren’t in the forecast! Breezy to windy northeasterly winds keep temperatures lower through the rest of the week. Sprinkles and a quick shower are possible immediately on the coast while inland communities stay dry until the weekend.

A disturbance near Georgia and northern Florida will stay cut off from the jet stream over the next few days. Any showers near us are expected to stay mainly off-shore. We’ve kept a small chance of a sprinkle or a quick shower through Thursday for areas right on the water. As the cut-off system lifts northward Friday and into Memorial Day Weekend, our rain chances will increase. Right now, the best rain chance comes late Friday into Saturday. This system has a chance to become tropical but we’re no expecting a depression or storm at this time. Like last Friday, this system will bring the threat of heavy rain.

This system could linger for a few days keeping daily rain chances in the forecast into early next week. We’re still several days out so check back for any changes in the forecast.

