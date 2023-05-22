Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to...
Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, limits on gender-affirming care for minors
Jessie Ray Floyd Jr
Greenville man charged in string of robberies
"Flower grannies" are TikTok sensations
‘Flower grannies’ at NC wedding are TikTok sensations
FILE - Terry McDermott, 23, of Essexville, Mich., skates in the 500-meter speedskating event on...
Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
FILE - Irish born actor Ray Stevenson poses for a photo in New York on March 7, 2011....
Actor Ray Stevenson, of ‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ movies, dies at 58