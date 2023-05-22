Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Vehicle search leads to felony drug charges in Bertie County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man faces drug chargers after he is pulled over in Bertie County.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says a sergeant stopped a vehicle, driven by Devontae Williamson, on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. after receiving information that the driver was driving the vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.

When the official stopped the vehicle, officials say he saw a marijuana cigarette, which led to Williamson and an unidentified passenger being attained, along with a probable cause search.

During the search, officials found a felony amount of marijuana.

Williamson was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, possess with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

He was booked on a $17,000 bond in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The passenger was released.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Investigation
Two people injured in separate overnight shootings, 16-year-old in critical condition
Bradley Robey
Craven Co. deputies find more than drugs in home search
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County
Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
Carly Nunes, a 23-year-old liquor store clerk, was indicted after she allegedly tried to claim...
Clerk accused of trying to steal $3 million winning lottery ticket

Latest News

Beaufort paid parking season begins Monday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Nice weather week ahead
First Alert Forecast For May 22, 2023
Suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins and theft in Greene County