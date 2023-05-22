Vehicle search leads to felony drug charges in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man faces drug chargers after he is pulled over in Bertie County.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says a sergeant stopped a vehicle, driven by Devontae Williamson, on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. after receiving information that the driver was driving the vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.

When the official stopped the vehicle, officials say he saw a marijuana cigarette, which led to Williamson and an unidentified passenger being attained, along with a probable cause search.

During the search, officials found a felony amount of marijuana.

Williamson was arrested for felony possession of marijuana, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, possess with intent to sale and deliver marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked.

He was booked on a $17,000 bond in the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The passenger was released.

